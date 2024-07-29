Man charged after knifepoint robbery in Kitchener
A man has been arrested after a robbery at a Kitchener store.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the shop in the Highland Road West and Patricia Avenue area on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Officers were told a knife-wielding man entered the store and tried to steal merchandise. No one was hurt during the robbery.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
BREAKING How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
London
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
Goderich filmmakers re-enter the world of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
Isaac Elliott-Fisher is putting the finishing touches on a prototype of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) action figures, he's soon going to be making at his Huron County shop.
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
Windsor
Man arrested in connection to kidnapping investigation
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a man following a kidnapping investigation.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
Barrie
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING
Ottawa
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
Bells Corners church vandalized for second time in a month
An Ottawa Catholic church is thanking the community for its support as it grapples with a second act of vandalism at its Bells Corners parish this month.
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
Toronto
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
BREAKING
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Montreal
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
'We're over the moon': Pointe-Claire Diving Club celebrates alum's bronze medal
Zsombor-Murray's journey began at the Pointe-Claire Diving Club. His bronze medal win sent shockwaves through his old stomping grounds.
Atlantic
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing car: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Winnipeg
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
BREAKING
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Calgary
BREAKING
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Edmonton
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
Vancouver
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.