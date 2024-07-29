Man charged after knifepoint robbery in Kitchener

A man has been arrested after a robbery at a Kitchener store.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the shop in the Highland Road West and Patricia Avenue area on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Officers were told a knife-wielding man entered the store and tried to steal merchandise. No one was hurt during the robbery.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.