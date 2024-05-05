Man arrested in Hanover after woman overdoses: police

Hanover police have charged a man after they say he gave a woman fentanyl, leading to an overdose.

Officers responded to several reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of 7th Avenue on May 2 just before 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the disturbance happened after a male suspect gave a woman he knew fentanyl and she overdosed.

Once the woman recovered, several people confronted the suspect, leading to a fight.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old Hanover man and charged him with trafficking a controlled substance – fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl, and breach of probation.