Man arrested for threatening woman and destroying her property: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say was threatening a woman and destroying her property in Kitchener.

Officers were called to a home in the area of St. George Street and Hebel Place around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was threatening a 49-year-old woman and destroying her property before they arrested him.

The 28-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including uttering threats to cause death, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause property damage.

No injuries were reported.