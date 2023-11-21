KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for threatening woman and destroying her property: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say was threatening a woman and destroying her property in Kitchener.

    Officers were called to a home in the area of St. George Street and Hebel Place around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Police say a man was threatening a 49-year-old woman and destroying her property before they arrested him.

    The 28-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including uttering threats to cause death, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause property damage.

    No injuries were reported.

