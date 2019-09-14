

CTV Kitchener





A Windsor man has been arrested after he was caught climbing the Ambassador Bridge.

Witnesses spotted the man around 8 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the south tower they could see the man making his way down a massive suspension cable.

He was arrested moments after touching the ground.

Police say the man, who is in his early 20’s, had hung a sign for his band on the 118-metre high tower that faces Windsor.

They say charges are pending.