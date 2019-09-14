Featured
Man arrested for climbing Ambassador Bridge
A sign hung by a climber over the south tower of the Ambassador Bridge facing Windsor on Saturday September 14, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Moussaoui)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:33PM EDT
A Windsor man has been arrested after he was caught climbing the Ambassador Bridge.
Witnesses spotted the man around 8 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived at the south tower they could see the man making his way down a massive suspension cable.
He was arrested moments after touching the ground.
Police say the man, who is in his early 20’s, had hung a sign for his band on the 118-metre high tower that faces Windsor.
They say charges are pending.