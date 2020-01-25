KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a restaurant by kicking in the drive-thru window, and then later assaulted an employee at another restaurant.

Police say the man broke into the first restaurant near the intersection of Welling Street East and Gordon Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

He made himself a sandwich, grabbed a loaf of bread and package of bagels, and then left the restaurant, according to officials.

The 21-year-old reportedly entered another restaurant in the downtown core roughly two hours later.

Police say that when he was asked to pay, he punched an adult male employee in the face and caused his upper middle lip to swell and bleed.

The man was located by officers about half an hour later walking near the intersection of Dublin Street and Waterloo Avenue. He was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, and assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.