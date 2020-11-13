KITCHENER -- A man has been arrested after allegedly making bombs threats to a number of libraries, schools and hotels in Ontario, including in Guelph.

Police say threats were emailed to the organizations and businesses on Monday and Tuesday. Some threats were also made to locations in Vancouver.

As a result of those threats, Guelph Public Library branches were evacuated Tuesday evening while police investigated.

Police say a multi-jurisdictional investigation revealed that the messages were being sent from a home in Peterborough.

As a result, officers carried out a search warrant at a home in Peterborough on Tuesday just after 10 p.m. and arrested a man.

The 40-year-old man from Peterborough is facing a number of charges including eight counts of convey false message, eight counts of public mischief, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The man remains in police custody and will appear in court on November 13.

His name was not released. The charges against him haven’t been proven in court.