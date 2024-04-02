Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with bat
Guelph police say a man has been arrested in connection to a serious assault late last month.
Police say on March 23 shortly after 9 a.m., emergency services were called to a home on Elizabeth Street near Huron Street.
A resident claimed he saw two men outside near his vehicle and went up to confront them, that’s when one of them allegedly struck him several times with a baseball bat.
Police say further investigation revealed the victim was asleep when two men went into the home and into his bedroom where one of the assailants began to hit him with an aluminum bat.
Police say the victim’s teenage son woke up and tried to intervene but one of the men pulled out a knife and held it towards him.
The victim was left with two broken arms and a fractured leg that required several surgeries.
One of the suspects was found downtown Friday morning and arrested.
A 40-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
He is being held for a bail hearing Wednesday.
Police say the victim knew at least one of the assailants.
One person is still wanted in connection to this incident.
