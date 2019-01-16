

CTV Kitchener





A 19 year old was charged at a Guelph bank after police were called for identity fraud.

Police say a man from Toronto first went to a bank on Jan. 7 and tried to open an account with fake documents.

He got nervous and left the premise shortly after.

The accused went to a different bank on Jan. 15 and tried to open another account with a different set of fake documents.

The bank contacted police immediately and the suspect was arrested on two counts of identity fraud and possession of identity documents.

He is set to appear in court on Feb. 26.