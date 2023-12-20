KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man allegedly attacks women inside Waterloo home, returns to home after being arrested

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    A Waterloo man is facing a number of offences after he allegedly attacked two women and the returned to the scene of the crime.

    Regional police were called to a home near Young and King Streets around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday.

    They say two women in their early 20s found a stranger inside their home and that he sexually assaulted one of the women.

    A 22-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of assault, and sexual assault.

    Police say that, after he was released, the man was seen by one of the women on camera at their home. He was charged again for breaching a release document.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on war

    Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News