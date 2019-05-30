

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with lower body trauma after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Guelph police say.

It happened on Woodlawn Road between Silvercreek Parkway and Dawson Road at around 12:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for Ornge confirmed that they had transported a man in his 50s. They described his injuries as “life altering.”

Police believe the car entered the intersection from Arrow Road when it collided with the motorcycle. They say, despite the man's injuries, it could have been much worse.

"There was a couple of young men that stayed to provide First Aid to the cyclist, and probably without them the outcome could've been different for the motorcyclist, so hats-off to them," says Sgt. Raymond Gordon.

The driver of the car was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution. She has since been released.

Police say that Woodlawn Road will be closed for several hours between Silvercreek and Dawson, and that there would be no access to Woodlawn from Arrow Road.

It’s not clear what caused that crash. Police don't believe that speed was a factor but say charges are a possibility.