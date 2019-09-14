

CTV Kitchener





A 41-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck Saturday morning by an SUV in a Kitchener parking lot.

It happened at the MIll Courtland Community Centre, near Mill Street and Stirling Avenue South.

The lot was empty at the time.

"We're not sure exactly why he was in the parking lot," says Acting Sgt. Jeremy Green. "We're not sure if he was crossing through or if he was just hanging out."

According to witnesses, the man appeared to be homeless.

His personal belongings were strewn across the lot.

"It is part of the collision scene," says Acting Sgt. Green. "We will be using that to piece together what happened."

The man, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was later airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police trying to determine if the SUV ran over the victim.

They say it's unlikely that charges will be laid due to the location of the crash.