A serious crash has reportedly closed the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Highway 24 in Cambridge.

It happened in the off-ramp lane to Highway 8 around 11:30 a.m.

The OPP says that it received reports of a transport truck and a passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

Initially police said that serious injuries were reported.

Just before 1 p.m., police confirmed that the 65-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle has died.

He was from Kitchener.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible as significant delays in both directions are expected.

Traffic stuck between Highway 401 and Highway 24 would be able to get past the scene of the crash, police say.