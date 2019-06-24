

CTV Kitchener





Transit riders have entered a brand new era of travel in Waterloo Region.

The LRT is now officially in service and Grand River Transit has made major changes to bus service.

More than 30 bus routes and 800 are affected.

One of the biggest changes is that buses will no longer use the terminal on Charles Street in downtown Kitchener.

Instead, riders can catch their buses at ION stations.

Passengers can travel from Fairview Park Mall to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, while the new bus routes will connect to the line, taking riders from east to west in the region.

The iXpress 200 route has also been eliminated and replaced with ION route 301.

The Charles Street terminal will continued to be used by out-of-town bus services like Go Transit and Greyhound.