

CTV Kitchener





A stretch of Weber Street East will be closed for construction for five months.

All southbound lanes on Weber Street between Queen and Cameron Street are closed. Traffic will be diverted to Victoria Street to Charles Street then on to Stirling Avenue.

Northbound lane traffic will be maintained as normal.

Planned for the project are a new road, curb, gutter and sidewalks, as well as underground infrastructure, replacing the storm and sanitary sewers and the water main.

The closure is expected to last nearly half of the year. According to the region’s website, the project is expected to be complete by Nov. 29.

It’s part of an $11-million project.

Last year, the region completed the same improvements on a stretch of Weber Street East spanning from Cameron Street North to Borden Avenue.