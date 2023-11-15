Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and London

Lyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.

The company said its cars hit the road Tuesday.

Lyft first came to Toronto in 2017 and then launched in Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

The company said they’ve already provided more than 68 million rides to Canadians.

To celebrate the expansion, Lyft is offering riders in both Kitchener-Waterloo and London 25 per cent off their first three rides within a 14-day period.