KITCHENER -- A Cambridge teen battling cancer got a special surprise this weekend thanks to some fellow car lovers.

A car parade was organized on Saturday afternoon by a local Ford dealership for 16-year-old Alex Mohamed.

“This is obviously helping me cheer me up and keeping me going,” he says.

The lineup of luxury cars came from across Southwestern Ontario, featuring Ferraris and Porsches.

Mohamed went to hospital a few weeks ago for what seemed to be chronic muscle aches, but shortly after was diagnosed with leukemia.

The teen is now back home following a round of chemotherapy treatments at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton and says he was shocked by the unexpected show of support.

“Super thankful that I have such a supportive family and friend group, both all around the world and here,” says Mohamed.

A local Starbucks franchise and Dvas Custom Cakes & Treats supplied some tasty treats for Mohamed and his family to enjoy.