Lucky lotto win for Cambridge man
A Cambridge man is the region’s newest millionaire.
Jose Sousa won the $1 million prize from LOTTO 6/49’s Gold Ball Draw on Jan. 11.
“I’ve been playing LOTTO 6/49 for 40 years,” he said in an OLG release, but this is the retiree’s first big win. “I’ve always dreamt of winning the lottery, but I still didn’t believe it until I came here to the prize centre and saw the cheque in my hand.”
Sousa told the OLG he plans to use his winnings to help his children and grandchildren.
But there’s one thing he wants for himself.
“I will also buy the biggest television I can find!”
The winning ticket was purchased at the Cambridge Mini Mart on Elgin Street.
