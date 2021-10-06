LTC advocates react to PSW charged with voyeurism in Guelph-Eramosa

Guelph -

The long-term health care sector is shaken and upset following a charge of voyeurism at a facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Kyla Elizabeth Skjonsby, 22, of Cambridge, was charged with voyeurism and distributing voyeurism material. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

“It just feels like every day there is a new bomb that goes off in the long-term care sector and we’re always rushing to get ahead of one tragedy, one scandal after another,” said Vivian Stamatopoulos, an Associate Teaching Professor at Ontario Tech University and long-term care researcher and advocate.

On Wednesday, Eden House Care Facility in Guelph issued a statement to CTV News, which said when it “became aware of the allegation, we immediately commenced an investigation” and notified OPP and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

“Eden House Care Facility takes the health and safety of its residents very seriously. We have zero tolerance for abuse of our residents of any kind, and we are committed to doing everything within our power to protect them,” read the statement from Lisa Holisek, Administrator at Eden House Care Facility Inc.

“We have and continue to work with the resident and their family to ensure that they are supported and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the residents under our care,” the statement continued.

OPP say officers began an investigation on Sept. 7 following a report of inappropriate behavior from a long-term care home. Police say a Personal Support Worker (PSW) is alleged to have taken intimate pictures of a vulnerable resident in August.

“It’s one of these cases where we really are there to protect the vulnerable,” said OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham. “People that have achieved quite a lot in their lifetime and they certainly don’t deserve to be disrespected in this way.”

Cunningham said police believe the incident to be isolated and did not disclose the location of the home due to privacy concerns. He says there are no other victims or suspects being sought.

Stamatopoulos says there needs to be more transparency in the investigation to ensure accountability and reform within the sector.

“I can’t even imagine how upsetting this incident was for this family and resident,” she said. “It would be good to know how this came to light and what are the mechanisms going forward to detect these kinds of abuse.”

Responding to a question concerning the charges from CTV News at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Rod Phillips, said the situation is in the hands of the law.

“The right authorities are involved and of course ourselves and the home will cooperate in that regard but, no one can hear that story without being very upset by it and it’s important that we let the legal authorities take the steps they need to follow up at this time,” said Phillips.

According to the statement from Eden House, “the individual in question is no longer an employee of our facility.”

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) said these types of incidents in long-term care are rare.

"It's widely known in my experience in the homes that you're not allowed to take any pictures of residents or revealing personal information and distribute them," said Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the OHC.

Skjonsby has been released from police custody ahead of a scheduled court date at the end of the month.