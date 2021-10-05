PSW allegedly took intimate images of vulnerable resident at Guelph/Eramosa long-term care home: OPP

KITCHENER -

Provincial police have charged a personal support worker who allegedly took intimate images of a vulnerable resident at a long-term care home in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Officials said the investigation began on Sept. 7 following reports of inappropriate behaviour at the home.

A 22-year-old Cambridge woman has ben charged with voyeurism and distributing voyeurism material. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Police said the Ministry of Long-Term Care has been notified about the incident and the accused is no longer an employee at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.