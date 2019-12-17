KITCHENER -- Payment problems are frustrating some LRT riders as the region says not all of its fare machines are working properly.

The three stations that have been flagged with the most issues are the ones in Uptown Waterloo, Block Line Station and Borden Station.

"Sometimes it's so hard for us, especially in the winter," one rider told CTV.

There are two kinds of machines: the fare validators are the smaller posts, while the big vending machines allow you to load or purchase new cards.

At some of the problem stations, when riders try to scan their credit or debit cards, a popup window comes up that says, "application encountered a serious error and must shut down."

The region says crews are working to fix them, inspecting each machine at every station this week.

"That's our objective, to get as many repaired and back in full operation as possible," Director of Transit Services Peter Zinck explains.

The region says to do your best to pay by bringing cash or coins as a backup. If all else fails, you can board without paying.

"Be prepared to be questioned, we have fare inspection staff there," Zinck says.

"They do know what machines are working."

While some call the malfunctioning an inconvenience, others say there are bound to be issues with a new system.

"With time it will get adjusted and all of those bugs will go away," another rider says.

Getting teams out to each of the stations will be an additional cost to the region, because local crews will be trained by the vendors who supplied the machines.

We won't know how much until all the work is done.

The region says the biggest problem is incomplete transactions. To combat that they're looking into installing a card holder instead of riders presenting the fare card multiple times.