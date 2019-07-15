

CTV Kitchener





Almost a month after it began, payment issues are still following the LRT.

Platform machines appear not to be working at some stops around the region, showing errors when riders try to buy or validate cards.

One of the stations where riders are reporting problems is in Uptown Waterloo. CTV News saw multiple riders getting those error messages on the payment screens.

"To be honest, half the time I give up and just hop on the bus anyways and kind of hope for the best," says rider Jac Rowley.

A red error screen appears when EasyGO cards are tapped, prompting some riders to take to social media to complain.

ION apologized to those riders about their issues loading fares, validating cards and having to miss trains.

There were intermittent payment issues earlier this month when people tried loading their cards online.

The Region of Waterloo says that problem has been fixed, but this is a different issue.

Grand River Transit says the online payment glitch was fixed before the weekend and that cards should be updated next time they use the machines.