KITCHENER -- Freezing rain and snow made for messy roads in Waterloo Region for drivers and LRT riders.

The icy conditions suspended service over the weekend. The LRT is up and running again, but many are wondering how this happened at all.

Service was halted between the Uptown Waterloo stop and Conestoga Mall due to the ice until the mid-afternoon.

Keolis, the company that oversees the Ion and its service, says that Sunday morning's freezing rain caused ice accumulation on the overhead wires on an isolated area.

"We were prepared for it and really it was a case of the intensity of the freezing rain just at that moment," explains general manager Ian Cushion.

"And the fact that trains have to stop at the stations and they can't keep running means that there's just those occasions where the ice just has a chance to build up and then we need to be able to get moving again."

Riders were asked to take buses instead.

Trains did make stops at Waterloo Public Square, but only to drop off passengers and go south: service on the rest of the line wasn't impacted.

Some passengers were left frustrated, saying that the system should be capable of handling winter weather.

Officials say they're prepared but call yesterday an "extreme weather event."

Keolis says it plans to examine how it can prevent this from happening again in the future.