Long weekend fun in Waterloo region

Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.

Vintage Fest, St. Jacobs Market

Tickets: $10 in advance or $15 at the door

Saturday, Sunday, Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This might be your grandma’s stuff, but this ain’t your grandma’s antique show,” organizers of a new event at St. Jacobs Market promise.

A collaboration between KWFamous and the St. Jacobs Market District, Vintage Fest will take place at Market Road Antiques, located at 845 Weber St. N. in Waterloo and feature nearly 200 vendors.

“The festival will combine nostalgic vibes with curated vendors and throwback entertainment with a modern twist – you’ll find stilt walkers, a hypnotist, break dancers, and musicians from eras before,” organizers said in a media release.

New Dundee Community Fireworks

Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.

Free

Starting at 4 p.m. the New Dundee Community Centre will have a midway, bands, food trucks, vendors and of course, fireworks! Details here.

Fireworks at Conestogo Community Park

Saturday, rain date Monday

$5 per person or $15 for a family of four

There will be fireworks, food trucks, amusement rides, face painting and a bike rodeo at Conestogo Community Park. Children’s entertainer Erick Traplin will also perform at this event presented by the Conestogo/Winterbourne Optimist Club.

Bike rodeo begins at 10 a.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Black Presence in Berlin tour

Downtown Kitchener

$30 per person

This walking tour led by guide Peggy Plet traces Black history in Waterloo region back to 1806. Learn about the first Black settlers, why they came to Kitchener and their importance in building the community.

The tour takes participants around the downtown, showcasing significant locations from the 19th century -- including the Walper Hotel where Louis Armstrong stayed an performed from the balcony in 1953.

Tour guide Peggy Plet stands in front of the former location of the North American Hotel where an Emancipation Day celebration was held when slavery was abolished in the British colonies. (Stephanie Villella/CTV News)

Visit with Donkeys in Puslinch

$20 general admission, $8 children

Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada will host one of its summer open days on Sunday. “Come out and experience donkeys,” advertises an online listing for the event.

Rare Plants and Rare Pants Market in Guelph

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By donation

This market at Harcourt Memorial United Church promises plants, vintage clothes and much more. Hosted in the church’s stain glass sanctuary, it will also feature live music and food trucks.

Annual Heritage Plant Sale at Doon Hertigate Village

Saturday 9:30 to 12 p.m.

Kitchener

A selection of the flower and vegetable varieties found in the gardens of Doon Heritage Village are available for purchase while supplies last. Sales are cash only.

Forest Bathing Walk in Kitchener

Huron Natural Area

9:30 to 11:30

Free

Take a mindful stroll through the trails at Huron Natural Area led by a certified nature therapy guide. Details here.