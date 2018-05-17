

CTV Kitchener





It could be a slow commute driving into one beach community in Norfolk County for the May long weekend.

Lanes over the Long Point bridge have been reduced after engineers notified the county of structural problems.

Norfolk County officials say engineers noticed an area of the wooden bridge was compromised during a routine inspection.

Lanes of Highway 59 leading into the community have been narrowed and traffic speed limits have been reduced to 30 km/h.

The bridge has also been restricted to only allow personal vehicles not exceeding 11 tonnes.

They say typical passenger vehicles, pickup trucks with trailers, and recreational vehicles are all acceptable as long as they do not surpass the weight limit.

The causeway is the only road into Long Point.

Officials say they hope to have temporary traffic signals installed by the end of the day on Thursday.

The county says it’s monitoring the conditions of the bridge closely.