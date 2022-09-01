London couple arrested after Guelph business break-in

A London couple was arrested this week for breaking into a Guelph business last month.

Police say on Aug. 21 at approximately 11 p.m., a man and woman broke into a business on Stone Road West and stole approximately $4,000 worth of cellphones and laptop computers. The act was captured on surveillance video.

Both people were arrested in connection to a shoplifting incident at another business located on Silvercreek Parkway North on Aug. 27. Further investigation revealed they were involved in the break and enter and were charged in relation to that matter.