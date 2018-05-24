Every Canadian ball fan knows what you need to have in order to get a game going. Let’s go through the checklist.

A diamond? It took a little longer than usual due to our unusual spring weather, but baseball grounds across our coverage area have opened for the year. Check.

Nine men? Let’s include women, boys and girls. Otherwise, check.

A hat, and a bat, and bleachers from spring ‘til fall? Check. We haven’t heard any complaints here.

A dog and a drink? Nice to have, but ultimately optional.

The umpire’s call? That’s where things might get a little more complicated.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Umpires Association currently has about 40 umpires to cover various fastball and softball leagues in the area.

It’s enough of a roster to get somebody to every game, but association president Mike Brito says it’s leaving some umpires busier than they’d like to be.

“We have a lot of umpires that are going anywhere from two to four nights per week right now,” he says.

Brito says he’d like to see 10 to 15 more umpires offer their services.

“We are looking for umpires all the time,” he says.

According to Brito, reasons people give for not joining the umpiring ranks include having to buy the proper uniform and equipment – which can eat up the first few paycheques of a new umpire – and dealing with abuse from players, coaches and parents.

“Sometimes it gets to the point where their passion overtakes common sense,” he says.

“We do find that the young umpires are struggling now with getting verbal abuse.”

Umpire Matt Charlton says hecklers do pop up from time to time, although they aren’t a major issue.

“Most parents are fairly respectful. You get the occasional guy you just (have to) ignore,” he says.

Charlton starting umpiring after his days as a youth player ended. Needing a part-time job, he jumped at the chance to get stay involved in the sport.

“It’s great, because … you get paid to watch and be involved with a great game,” he says.

Charlton says key skills for umpires include having the confidence to make decisions and stick with them, and the ability to know how to stay out of the way.

Typical pay rates can range from $30 to $50 per game, depending on the age of the players. With games taking place every night across the region, Brito says, some umpires can make hundreds of dollars per week.

With reporting by Maleeha Sheikh