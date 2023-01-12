Local ski hills piecing together season as warmer weather continues

It’s been an on-again-off-again season at ski and snowboard hills in southern Ontario as unusually warm weather, paired with rain, has dampened the spirits of some winter sports enthusiasts.

A ferocious winter storm over Christmas weekend helped pad the ski hills, allowing for the Glen Eden ski area located within the Kelso Conservation Area in Milton to open their runs on Dec. 27.

Days later, however, a warm front moved through parts of southern Ontario, forcing Glen Eden to halt its chair lifts and close the runs.

A week later, aided by the creation of artificial snow, the ski hill was able to claw back some of the season -- opening a select few runs.

With a lot of hard work and dedication from our GE team, and support from our community, we are thrilled to announce that we will be resuming operations on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 8:30AM! pic.twitter.com/7cA07yG85L — Glen Eden (@glen_eden) January 6, 2023

According to the Glen Eden conditions report, the ski hill has four lifts open and six runs as of Thursday afternoon.

This is well below half of the 17 runs the ski hill can operate when the weather cooperates.

Glen Eden isn’t the only ski hill in southern Ontario trying to piece together a season due to abnormally mild conditions.

Chicopee Ski Hill in Kitchener is dealing with a similar situation, however, as of Thursday the ski hill had no runs open, according to its website.

Officials with the ski hill said some runs are open for private members, and the public is expected to be welcomed back on Monday.

Meanwhile, hills a little further north are also facing warmer than usual conditions, albeit slightly cooler weather has helped a marginal amount.

On Thursday, Blue Mountain in Collingwood had 20 of 43 runs open, with nine of 11 lifts in operation.

A photo posted to its website shows hills with muddy snow and a few committed enthusiasts geared up and taking on the runs.