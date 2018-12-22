

CTV Kitchener





It’s looking like it will be a green Christmas in Waterloo Region.

That’s good news if you hate shoveling, but not so great if you’re a fan of winter sports.

Chicopee says they’re not sure when their hills will be ready for the ski and snowboarding season.

The resort was hoping to open this weekend but the weather has been too unpredictable.

“We are waiting for Mother Nature to turn down the temperatures so we can get back to making snow again,” they said on their Facebook page back on December 12.

Other resorts have had better luck.

Blue Mountain, Horseshoe, Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Glen Eden have already opened for the season.

But while they do have a 10-30 cm snow base, many of those areas have seen little to no new snow in the past week.

Chicopee says it doesn’t know when it will be able to open for the season.