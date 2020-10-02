GUELPH -- Members of the Guelph Wellington Paramedics Service paused Friday to remember their Canadian colleagues who died while on the job.

Paramedics across Ontario took part in a six-day bike ride across the province, travelling more than 220 kilometres. Their goal was to raise funds and awareness and to honour the 51 service members across the country who died while on duty.

The tour's Pandemic Ride Memorial Bell will now be passed to the Region of Waterloo Paramedic Service, which has assembled a cycling team to continue the ride. Funds from the ride will go towards building a permanent home for the bell.