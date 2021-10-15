Local hospitals adjust to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, premier asks hospital CEOs thoughts on policy
As Premier Doug Ford awaits the response from hospital CEOs across Ontario regarding their thoughts on a vaccine policy for staff, local hospitals are adjusting to the mandate already implemented.
The mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy went into effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County hospitals on Wednesday, resulting in hundreds of staff being placed on unpaid leaves.
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener initially put 170 staff and physicians on leave, but CEO Ron Gagnon says that number has since dropped to 124.
“It shows you the impact of having this policy, because those numbers continue to come down,” he said. “Yesterday there was even some of that group who have now stepped forward and are getting their first vaccination, so that’s great.”
Over at St. Mary’s in Kitchener, 27 staff are on unpaid leave, 51 at Cambridge Memorial, and 31 at Guelph General.
“It made me feel very sad,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s Medical Officer of Health. “These are good, well-paying jobs, and for people who have often been in these institutions for some time.”
On Friday, Ford issued a letter to hospital CEO’s asking their input on the policies, which are not province-wide.
“I’m going to continue to preach that I want every single health care worker to get vaccinated,” he said. “People have to look at the ramifications down the road, where are we going to be in two or three months when they’re short tens of thousands of people, nurses, and doctors?”
Gagnon says the shortage of workers has led to one less operating room at Grand River.
“We have come down one operating room,” he said. “We were operating one additional room compared to what we normally do, so we are back to our normal.
“I continue to be 100 per cent confident we are following the right approach when it comes to protecting our staff, protecting our community, and protecting our patients.”
Ford is asking all hospitals to respond to his letter by next Tuesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
Military's human resources officer under investigation for 'historic' sex misconduct allegations
Military police say they are investigating 'historic' allegations of sexual misconduct involving yet another senior commander, this time the officer responsible for human resources in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Authorities call fatal stabbing of U.K. MP David Amess a terrorist act
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
London
-
OPP identify Strathroy hit and run victim
Middlesex OPP have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont. earlier this week.
-
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
Windsor
-
Stellantis cutting 1,800 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis says it is cutting its Windsor Assembly Plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.
-
U.S. says it will permit entry of Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses
The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
Barrie
-
Two dead after car and train collide in Tottenham, Ont.; three others hospitalized
Police confirm that two women died and three other people were injured after a car and a train collided Thursday night in Tottenham.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health expert urges caution as Ontario hints at more easing restrictions
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) applauds the move by the province to start rolling out the QR codes for its vaccination certificate program.
-
Solicitor General's office responds to Penetanguishene mayor's claims about CNCC costs
The Solicitor General's officer responded to harsh criticism from Penetanguishene's mayor after its decision to cut police funding at the Central North Correctional Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay groups receive more than $1M from the provincial government
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the Ontario government is providing $1,251,592 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for seven local groups in the area.
-
Sault unemployment rises past federal, provincial rates
Sault Ste. Marie's unemployment rate in September increased to 9.3 per cent from 8.1.
-
No new COVID-19 cases at homeless encampment in Sudbury
This week in Sudbury, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Memorial Park, where there is a growing encampment of homeless people.
Ottawa
-
47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges parents to limit extra-curricular activities, sleepovers for unvaccinated children
"The most common source of COVID-19 infections for children and youth are household members," writes Dr. Vera Etches in a letter to Ottawa parents.
-
Planning an international trip? The costs of necessary PCR tests could add up
With the Canadian government requiring those entering the country to take a COVID-19 test before you land, that travel comes with an added cost.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Mouvement Montreal candidate fired over controversial social media posts
A Mouvement Montreal candidate has been dropped from the party roster for posting several controversial images and statements to social media.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
Renewed calls for improved safety after two taxi drivers arrested in separate incidents
There are renewed calls to ensure the safety of Indigenous women taking taxis in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 30K direct care workers fully vaccinated: Shared Health
The majority of direct care workers in Manitoba are fully vaccinated, according to Shared Health.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
-
Running for office: 31 women on Calgary ballot, where their biggest challenge may be online hate
Jan Damery is running for mayor. But some people apparently aren't happy about it.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming, in a good sense': Beaumont bakery defying AHS booms in business
A bakery south of Edmonton was still cooking Friday - despite a provincial closure order - and owner Jen Foster said it was her busiest day ever.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
'Thriving and vibrant': Mayoral candidates throw final pitches to improve downtown
The frontrunner candidates for mayor all agree downtown Edmonton still needs work as they placed bets on how best to improve the core in the final week before the vote.
Vancouver
-
Final COVID-19 update of the week includes 13 deaths in just 24 hours in B.C.
Another 13 people have died in the latest 24-hour period examined by public health officials, the province said in its final COVID-19 update of the week.
-
No police wrongdoing in Whistler incident that left a man dead, IIO concludes
B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded that RCMP officers did not use excessive force in their efforts to arrest a man who was causing a disturbance in a Whistler restaurant in March 2020.
-
Tour operators want Ottawa to consider switching requirement to rapid tests for returning Canadian travellers
With the U.S. border reopening for non-essential travel from Canada early next month, tour operators are trying to find a way to navigate the remaining requirement for a PCR test before returning home. An industry group is calling on the federal government to consider allowing rapid tests as an alternative.