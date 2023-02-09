Local health official urges residents to keep up with vaccinations ahead of March break travelling

The latest Omicron variant known as Kraken has become the dominant strain in many regions. As it continues to spread, health officials are urging people to keep up with their vaccinations, especially if they have upcoming travel plans.

According to Dr. Nicola Mercer with Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health, vaccine uptake locally is low and she is urging those who last got their shot more than six months ago, to get vaccinated.

Dr. Mercer said they’ve especially seen the slowdown among children and she is encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date with all their vaccinations, particularly before travelling this March break.

She said she expects airports and planes to be very busy and is recommending any future travellers to get vaccinated or boosted ahead of boarding and to consider wearing a mask in crowded spaces.

“If you’re going anywhere in the world, I want to encourage you to wear a mask through airports, being on planes. Think about when you had a COVID booster or did you even have a flu shot this year?” said Dr. Mercer. “I think we all know people who have gotten to their destination and become ill as part of the travel process.”

When speaking about Paxlovid, a pill used to treat people with COVID-19, she said that it’s only available for those who test positive, are 60 years-old or older, or are considered high risk.

The medication can be prescribed at a pharmacy.