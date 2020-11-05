KITCHENER -- A local gym is preparing for the possibility of further restrictions if Waterloo Region moves into the province's yellow "protect" tier this week.

Ontario released a new tiered COVID-19 restriction system earlier this week. The Region of Waterloo is currently listed as green "prevent," but health officials said there's a possibility that will change when the final tier lists are released on Friday.

Under the yellow tier, sport and recreational facilities would have to increase the distance between patrons from two to three metres if there are weights, machines or fitness classes.

Recreational programs would be limited to 10 people per room indoors, and people would need to have an appointment to enter.

Courtney Fonseca, owner of Hustl & Flow in Uptown Waterloo, has already had to cut her classes by 30 per cent.

"Right now we're reduced to 10 people in strength and yoga space, 19 in spin and six in boxing," she said.

Now she's preparing for more restrictions.

"It just feels like our industry in particular just keeps on being dealt blow after blow," Fonseca said.

On Wednesday night, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the community should "be prepared for the possibility that we may be placed in the yellow category."

Fonseca said she's already operating at a loss, but will continue to fight to keep her business going.

"We can keep the community safe and we can continue to serve our community's physical and mental well-being," she said.

The list is expected to be finalized by the province on Friday and restrictions could start as early as Saturday.