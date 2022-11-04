Local GO buses will be impacted if transit workers strike

GO bus commuters in Waterloo region may need to make alternative plans Monday as the union representing bus operators has signalled their intention to strike.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, which represents 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office personnel, said 81 per cent of its members voted against Metrolinx’s latest proposal and instead agreed to hit the picket lines.

On Friday, Metrolinx said GO staff, including bus drivers, have informed the transit agency they plan to strike on Nov. 7.

The resulting strike will impact GO buses, however, GO trains will continue to run.

According to Metrolinx, there are three bus routes that run through Kitchener on a daily basis. GO bus routes begin leaving Kitchener bound for Toronto around 4:30 a.m., and end for the day at around 10 p.m.

The routes reversal shows Go buses begin departing Toronto headed for Kitchener just before 6 a.m., with the last train departing around 11:30 p.m.

On a daily basis, the agency’s transit schedule shows 24 Go buses depart Kitchener GO en route to Union Station in Toronto. Meanwhile, six GO buses depart Toronto throughout the day en route to Kitchener.

“Our top priority is to ensure customers have access to the transit services they need when they need them. We believe a disruption to bus service is avoidable and we remain hopeful a settlement can be reached as we continue our negotiations. If a strike does take place, there will be no GO Bus service, but trains will continue to operate,” the transit agency said in an update.