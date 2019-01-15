

CTV Kitchener





Several local municipalities are asking the Ford government to reconsider some elements of Bill 66.

The bill, also known as Restoring Ontario Competitiveness Act, includes elements that could open up sensitive farmland for development.

Kitchener, Waterloo and Wilmot Township voted Monday to ask the provincial government to reconsider those portions of the bill.

“I just hope that the government takes the time to step back and have a look at what they’re doing and really take the people and the people’s health into consideration,” said Mayor of Wilmot Township Les Armstrong.

The Region of Waterloo council voted last week to not support the changes to the planning act.