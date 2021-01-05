KITCHENER -- There are eight employees of Loblaws-owned grocery stores in the Waterloo-Wellington area who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays.

The grocery chain updated its running list on Tuesday, which includes case counts at stores all across Canada.

On Dec. 29, an employee of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wallace Avenue in Listowel tested positive. They last worked on Dec. 22.

A worker at the Highland Road Real Canadian Superstore in Kitchener tested positive on Dec. 30 and was last in on Boxing Day.

Loblaws lists two positive COVID-19 tests in employees of the area on New Year's Day. One team member last worked at the Ottawa Street Zehr's in Kitchener on Dec. 30, while another last worked on Dec. 28 at the Kortwright Road Zehr's in Guelph.

Another Zehr's employee tested positive on Sunday. They last worked at the Conestoga Boulevard location in Cambridge on Dec. 27.

Two more positive COVID-19 tests in store workers were listed in the area for Jan. 5. A Clair Road Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Guelph last worked on Dec. 28, while another Ottawa Street Zehr's team member last worked on Christmas Eve.