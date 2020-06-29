KITCHENER -- Loblaw says it's in contact with local public health officials after an employee at the Maplegrove Distribution Centre in Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, a company spokesperson said the company has "taken a number of steps to protect our colleagues in the warehouse." All equipment used by the person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been removed and deep cleaned. They also sanitized the common areas, the spokesperson said.

Loblaw has also made masks and gloves available to its staff and enhanced its sanitization procedures. The company said physical distancing is enforced in all shared warehouse space.

The company is now waiting to find out what its next steps should be after speaking with public health, the spokesperson said.