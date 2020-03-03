SLOW-COOKER BEEF AND BARLEY

A slow-cooker is nice to come home to and the ideal appliance for cooking less tender but flavourful cuts of meat. Barley, a good source of fibre, thickens the stew without the need for flour. Serve this warming comfort food over mashed potatoes or with thick slabs of crusty whole-grain bread.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Slow Cooker Time: 8 to 10 hours

Serves 4

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Beef Stewing Cubes

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

2 Ontario Onions, chopped

2 Ontario Carrots, chopped

2 cups (500 mL) beef broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) pot or pearl barley, rinsed

1 tbsp (15 mL) each packed brown sugar, tomato paste and red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper

1 cup (250 mL) frozen peas, thawed

Trim any excess fat from beef, cut any large pieces smaller. Heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; cook beef until browned, in 2 batches if necessary. Transfer to slow-cooker.

Add remaining oil to pan; cook onions and carrots a few minutes until lightly softened. Stir in broth, barley, brown sugar, tomato paste, vinegar, salt, thyme and pepper; bring to simmer. Pour into slow-cooker; cover and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours (or on High for 4 to 5 hours) until beef and barley are tender. Turn off slow-cooker. Stir in peas and let stand for 10 minutes to heat peas.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 34 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 38 grams

FIBRE: 5 grams

CALORIES: 439

STEAMED APPLE MAPLE PUDDINGS

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Serves 6

1/3 cup (75 mL) butter, softened

1/4 cup (50 mL) each packed dark brown sugar and Ontario Maple Syrup

2 Ontario Eggs

1 tsp (5 mL) maple extract

1 cup (250 mL) grated peeled Ontario Apples (1 to 2)

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and ground nutmeg

Maple Toffee Sauce:

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed dark brown sugar

4 tsp (20 mL) cornstarch

1 cup (250 mL) milk

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1 tsp (5 mL) maple extract

Butter six 3/4-cup (175 mL) ramekins; set aside.

In large bowl, beat together butter, sugar and maple syrup until smooth. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in maple extract and apple.

In separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Stir into apple mixture until combined.

Divide batter between ramekins. Place ramekins in 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Pour hot water halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Remove to wire rack to cool. (Pudding can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.)

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving: