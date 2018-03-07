Recipes courtesy Foodland Ontario

DUBLIN CODDLE

This recipe takes very little effort yet yields the most amazing results. Perfect for a chilly day, this braised dish is the ideal comfort food. Dublin coddle, a warming meal of sausages and potatoes, dates back to the 1700s and is traditionally thought of as a city dish eaten in the winter months.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 3-1/2 hours

Serves 4

4 slices Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

6 Ontario Pork Sausages

4 Ontario Potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 Ontario Onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) rounds

Half Ontario Cabbage, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) wedges

Salt and pepper

3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

In large Dutch oven, over medium heat, cook bacon until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add sausages, cook until brown on all sides but not cooked through. Remove and cut each sausage in half.

In same Dutch oven, layer half of the potatoes, onions, cabbage, sausage and bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Repeat layer; pour broth over. Cover with tight fitting lid and bake in 300°F (150°C) oven for 3-1/2 hours or until vegetables are tender.

To serve, sprinkle with parsley.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 33 grams

FAT: 39 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 53 grams

CALORIES: 695

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 1912 mg

Apple Amber

This unique dessert brings out all the amazing flavours that local apples have to offer. Paired with a luscious gingered whipped cream, they are perfect for either dessert or to enjoy with a cup of tea.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time 10 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Serves 6

5 cups (1.25 L) peeled and quartered Ontario Apples, such as Cortland or Empire (about 5)

3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) water

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground ginger and nutmeg

4 Ontario Eggs, separated

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped toasted walnuts

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) icing sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) minced candied ginger (about 6 pieces)

Place half of the apples in food processer and pulse until finely chopped but not puréed. Remove to large saucepan; repeat with remaining apples. Add sugar, water, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to apples. Over medium heat, bring mixture to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

In small bowl, place egg yolks (freeze or refrigerate egg whites for another use). Stir egg yolks just enough to break them up; add to warm apple mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in walnuts and cornstarch. Divide mixture evenly between six greased 3/4-cup (175 mL) ramekins. Place ramekins on baking sheet and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until firm; about 30 minutes

Just before serving, in medium bowl, using electric mixer on medium speed, beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add icing sugar; until stiff peaks form. Fold in candied ginger.

Serve warm or chilled with candied ginger whipped cream.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 6 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams

CALORIES: 320

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 60 mg