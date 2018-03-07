Featured
Heather Trim's Dublin coddle and apple amber recipes
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:14PM EST
Recipes courtesy Foodland Ontario
DUBLIN CODDLE
This recipe takes very little effort yet yields the most amazing results. Perfect for a chilly day, this braised dish is the ideal comfort food. Dublin coddle, a warming meal of sausages and potatoes, dates back to the 1700s and is traditionally thought of as a city dish eaten in the winter months.
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Baking Time: 3-1/2 hours
Serves 4
4 slices Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
6 Ontario Pork Sausages
4 Ontario Potatoes, peeled and quartered
2 Ontario Onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) rounds
Half Ontario Cabbage, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) wedges
Salt and pepper
3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth
1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
In large Dutch oven, over medium heat, cook bacon until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add sausages, cook until brown on all sides but not cooked through. Remove and cut each sausage in half.
In same Dutch oven, layer half of the potatoes, onions, cabbage, sausage and bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Repeat layer; pour broth over. Cover with tight fitting lid and bake in 300°F (150°C) oven for 3-1/2 hours or until vegetables are tender.
To serve, sprinkle with parsley.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 33 grams
FAT: 39 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 53 grams
CALORIES: 695
FIBRE: 5 grams
SODIUM: 1912 mg
Apple Amber
This unique dessert brings out all the amazing flavours that local apples have to offer. Paired with a luscious gingered whipped cream, they are perfect for either dessert or to enjoy with a cup of tea.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time 10 minutes
Baking Time: 30 minutes
Serves 6
5 cups (1.25 L) peeled and quartered Ontario Apples, such as Cortland or Empire (about 5)
3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar
2 tbsp (25 mL) water
1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground ginger and nutmeg
4 Ontario Eggs, separated
1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped toasted walnuts
2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch
1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream
1 tbsp (15 mL) icing sugar
1/4 cup (50 mL) minced candied ginger (about 6 pieces)
Place half of the apples in food processer and pulse until finely chopped but not puréed. Remove to large saucepan; repeat with remaining apples. Add sugar, water, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to apples. Over medium heat, bring mixture to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
In small bowl, place egg yolks (freeze or refrigerate egg whites for another use). Stir egg yolks just enough to break them up; add to warm apple mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in walnuts and cornstarch. Divide mixture evenly between six greased 3/4-cup (175 mL) ramekins. Place ramekins on baking sheet and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until firm; about 30 minutes
Just before serving, in medium bowl, using electric mixer on medium speed, beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add icing sugar; until stiff peaks form. Fold in candied ginger.
Serve warm or chilled with candied ginger whipped cream.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 6 grams
FAT: 20 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams
CALORIES: 320
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 60 mg