Olives, tomatoes and goat cheese top golden turkey scaloppini for a taste of the Mediterranean.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

What you need:

Salsa:

· 2 cups (400 mL) fresh tomatoes, chopped

· 1/4 cup (50 mL) pitted kalamata olives, halved

· 1 green onion, sliced

· 1 tbsp (15 mL) extra virgin olive oil

· 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

· 2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh basil, chopped

· 1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh mint, chopped

· 1/4 cup (50 mL) crumbled goat’s milk feta

Scallopini:

· 4 Ontario turkey scallopini cutlets (about 1 lb/ 454 g)

· 1 tbsp (15 mL) flour

· 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each, sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

· 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

In bowl, combine tomatoes, olives, green onion, oil, salt, pepper, basil, mint and goat cheese. Set aside.

Coat turkey in flour, shaking off any excess. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

In a large non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook turkey, in two batches, until crisp and golden and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Keep in warm oven while cooking the second batch.

Divide turkey over 4 plates and top each with fresh salsa.

Per serving: About 300 cal, 30 g pro, 17 g total fat (3 g sat fat), 6 g carb, 1 g fibre, 55 mg chol, 800 mg sodium. %RDI: iron 10%, calcium 6%, vit A 20%, vit C 25%