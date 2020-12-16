CAMBRIDGE -- COVID-19 is hitting the bridal and wedding industry hard.

Business had been slowing down for Vision in White, a bridal store that recently moved to Cambridge, prior to the pandemic. However, cancellations and postponements made things even worse.

"We just kind of decided let's end it, let's go out on a highish note,” said Stephanie Bonis, the manager at Vision in White.

After almost a decade of helping brides across Ontario say "I do" to the dress of their dreams, Vision in White, run by Bonis and her mother, is going out of business.

After helping countless brides over the years who dealt with other bridal boutiques closing without notice and leaving them dress-less, Bonis said they wanted to make sure every client was able to get their dress even when the doors are closed.

“We try to be as reassuring as possible. We would never lie or take somebodies money like that. We give them our information our contact info and we just try to make the best out of it as we can,” said Bonis.

Janet Jack of Kitchener had her 2020 wedding put on hold due to the pandemic. She said Bonis went out of her way to still make her experience special

"The whole time her demeanour was incredible. You would never have known the store was closing. That shows that she has such kindness. She loves the industry obviously,” said Jack, who ended up purchasing two dresses for her future nuptials.

According to Bonis, her favourite part of the bridal experience is when the bride steps out of the dressing room, steps onto the podium and has that moment of realization that this is the dress she'll be wearing on one of the biggest days of her life.

“Seeing someone’s face when they find the dress they love. Some people cry which you know sets you off a little bit,” said Bonis.

The store has stopped taking new dress orders, but will still be helping brides find the one from their existing inventory up until their doors close at the end of December.