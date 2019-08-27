

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A legal cannabis grow operation was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend, police say.

According to the Norfolk County OPP, it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at an address on Concession 14 in Townsend.

Several unknown suspects with handguns allegedly got into the farm.

Once inside, one victim was assaulted and received minor injuries.

The suspects took a large amount of cannabis and fled the scene in a red Ford pickup truck. It had a cap on the box.

A U-Haul truck was also used in the robbery.

Anyone with information in connection to this incident is asked to contact police.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.