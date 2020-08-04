KITCHENER -- The provincial government has updated safety measures for restaurants reopening their doors now that Ontario is in Stage 3 of its economic recovery plan.

The update released on Friday said customers need to stay seated at all times, whether dining indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions.

Bars, restaurants and tour boat operators in the province need to keep client logs for 30 days and provide them to public health officials if required for contact tracing.

"Protecting the health and well-being of all Ontarians has always been our top priority," Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in a news release Friday. "These additional measures will help reduce close contact between individuals in these settings, and support case and contact tracing, thereby limiting the spread of COVID-19."

Waterloo Region restaurants were allowed to open for outdoor dining on June 12 and indoor dining on July 17.

The region's website warns restaurateurs that there is "a good chance that a COVID-19 positive case will dine at your restaurant at some point." Restaurants are encouraged to review their cleaning schedule, provide a reservation list to public health officials, create a communication plan for employees and have a staffing plan in place if someone is identified as a close contact to someone with the virus.

The region also said it's up to the restaurants to provide a safe environment to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.