KITCHENER -- The majority of the 2020 fall semester classes at Wilfrid Laurier University will be offered online and virtually.

In a news release on Friday, the school announced it will also be looking to see what aspect of programs can be delivered in person.

“The need for student support has never been greater,” said Deborah MacLatchy, President and Vice-Chancellor of Laurier, in the release. “We will focus on our students’ physical and emotional well-being through virtual, and when permitted, in-person service delivery.”

Creative experiences and events for incoming students will also be conducted virtually.

The school says their decisions were based on the ideas of safeguarding the safety of the university community, maintaining academic standard, and enhancing the student experience.

A series of town halls are being planned to answer more questions about the changes. Dates have not been confirmed.

A list of frequently asked questions has been compiled by Laurier.

In response, a change.org petition has been launched stating that Laurier students need at least partial in-person learning.