

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say a 22-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Ottawa River, north of Renfrew.

First responders were called to OWL Rafting in Foresters Falls on Friday evening following a report that a swimmer had gone under the water.

Investigators say he was brought to shore and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he’s been identified as Charles (Chuck) Ozulumba of Markham.

Wilfrid Laurier University says Ozulumba was a student and released a statement on social media announcing his death.

It is with profound sadness that we inform the Laurier community that one of our students, Chuck Ozulumba, passed away on July 6. The university is focused on ensuring the wellbeing of students, faculty and staff. Please visit https://t.co/onJcc5s37g for info & supports. — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) July 9, 2018

Police say foul play is not suspected.

A funeral is planned for Thursday at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home in Markham.