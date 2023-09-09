Laurier Golden Hawks shine bright at annual Shine Day event

Wilfrid Laurier University is wrapping up orientation week by giving back. The campus is holding it’s first-ever Shine Carnival in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada

It was a lively atmosphere on campus Saturday as students and community members took part in the carnival as part of Shine Day.

"I think students really love sending off a week with a positive message and obviously donating towards the community," said Shine Day coordinator, Matilda Morrison.

Put on by the student union, Shine Day is an annual event supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

"This event is open to and free to all first-year students but we're opening it up to the community as well, obviously for donations towards Shinearama," Morrison said.

The day was filled with different activities including a walk to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis, a barbeque and a carnival. The goal is to fundraise $40,000 this year.

"Last year we raised over $30,000 towards our Shinerama campaign,” Morrison said.

Saturday’s event wrapped up an eventful orientation week at the university, a time when students are introduced to campus life.

"It was such a great and refreshing way to get out and meet new friends and do a lot of things," one student said. “I was skeptical to do some stuff but as soon as I went to these Laurier events, I had so much fun."

While many students have enjoyed orientation week responsibly, there have been instances of excessive partying and late night revelry.

"I mean, if you want to come party with us, come party with us too, but I mean we have to [and] we will be respectful to the people that live here,” one student explained. “I'm sure that if we respect them, they'll respect us, right?"

Waterloo regional police are continuing Project Safe Semester, a month-long campaign promoting student safety. Police said a noticeable police presence will remain around campuses.

At the same time, university officials are emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to ensure student wellbeing.

"It's responsible socializing, it's looking out for each other and the community you're apart of,” said Wilfrid Laurier vice-president of student affairs Ivan Joseph. “Ninety-nine per cent of the students in our community at Laurier, Waterloo and Conestoga are that, you know it's the one per cent that give the 99 per cent a bad name and a bad rep."

As orientation week comes to a close, students are taking in what university life has to offer.

"I came here with some old friends, met some new friends… you know, just trying to do it all and have a good time."