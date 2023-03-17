7 victims connected to senior public school teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

Waterloo regional police say there are seven victims involved in an ongoing investigation into a Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

A spokesperson confirmed the number of victims in an email to CTV News on Friday.

Police charged the 52-year-old man – who taught at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area – with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference on Thursday, after reports of youths being sexually assaulted.

Police said officers received the reports on Feb. 2.

The teacher was a part of the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

"WRDSB is aware of the situation. Prior to today’s announcement, we followed our established protocol, which includes assigning the staff member to home as soon as the complaint was made and working with Family and Children Services and Waterloo Regional Police Service to ensure student safety and well-being," Estefania Rodriguez, communications officer with the WRDSB, said in an email on Thursday.

"As this matter is now before the courts we are unable to discuss the particulars of this situation."

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.