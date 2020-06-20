KITCHENER -- A driver and the horse he was transporting safely escaped a truck fire in Puslinch Township on Saturday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the pickup truck and trailer were travelling westbound on Highway 401 when the driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle.

Police say that the driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway and everyone was able to get out safely, including the horse that was in the trailer.

Truck & trailer travelling #Hwy401 WB #Puslinch Twp. Pickup truck started to smoke and driver stopped on the shoulder. Everyone got out safe including the horse in the trailer - pickup truck burned to the ground. #IGuessWeWillRideFromHere

However, police say the pickup truck burned to the ground.

Guelph firefighters were called to the vehicle fire just after noon, according to a tweet posted to Guelph Fire Calls.

OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted a series of photos of the incident, along with the caption “Last seen heading into the sunset.”