

CTV Kitchener





A large water main break in Kitchener forced a road closure and sent water spilling into the street.

Bruce Street was closed at Victoria Street and Ephram Street.

The break happened around 12:30 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police were on scene to help divert traffic.

A City of Kitchener utilities van was also on scene, with many residents affected by a lack of water pressure in their homes.

"Not enough for a shower. You can fill up a bath tub slowly, which I'm trying to do in case the water gets cut and I need it for everything else," said Roshaan Bahtti, who spoke to CTV News in his robe after his plans to shower got cancelled.

The city says repairs will be started today, but it's unclear when they will be completed.