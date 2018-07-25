Featured
Large snake found on path in Waterloo
A large snake was allegedly found on a path in Waterloo on Tuesday. (Greg Hill / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:57PM EDT
A person reported seeing a large snake about three to four feet long on a path in Waterloo on Tuesday.
It happened in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North at approximately 9 p.m.
Apparently several police officers were in the area later that evening.
The K-W Humane Society confirmed that a snake was contained by police.
It was later taken away by Ontario Wildlife Removal.
There were no reports as to the origin of the snake.