KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'Large' sinkhole opens on North Dumfries road

    The township says the sinkhole is located near 2338 Morrison Road. (Township of North Dumfries/X) The township says the sinkhole is located near 2338 Morrison Road. (Township of North Dumfries/X)

    A section of Morrison Road in North Dumfries has been closed after a “large” sinkhole opened up in the asphalt, the township said.

    In a social media post at 5:07 Monday, the township said the collapse of a culvert running under the road triggered the sinkhole.

    Road closure barricades have been put up on Morrison Road at Seaton Road and Sheffield Road.

    The township said repairs will start tomorrow.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News